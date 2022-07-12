BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sources told News 4’s Tara Lynch on Tuesday that a Buffalo Board of Education “special meeting” scheduled for Thursday is expected to confirm Dr. Tonja Williams as the next Superintendent for Buffalo Public Schools.

The Board announced Tuesday evening that there will be a special meeting on Thursday with relation to Interim Superintendent Tonja Williams’ contract. According to sources, the Board will be voting on a contract for Williams to be named the schools’ next superintendent.

“Board President Louis J. Petrucci has called a ‘Special Meeting’ of the Board to be held in Common Council Chambers on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.,” the announcement said. “The purpose of this meeting is to discuss and consider the employment contract of the Interim Superintendent.”

Williams took the interim position after former Superintendent Kriner Cash resigned in March.