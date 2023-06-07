BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo teen was arraigned on felony charges Wednesday after, allegedly, bringing a “ghost gun” into a Buffalo school, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

The 17-year-old, who authorities say was a Buffalo schools student, was indicted on one count of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds.

In April 2023, the student, allegedly, enter Academy School #131 on Lawrence Avenue and walked through the school’s weapon detection system. According to authorities, as the student walked through the system, a school security officer allegedly found a disassembled handgun inside his backpack.

According to authorities, the student fled after the weapon was confiscated and the school issued a brief lockdown and notified police.

The handgun, which is considered a “ghost gun,” was submitted to Buffalo police as evidence.

Authorities say the student was arrested Wednesday on the indictment warrant. He is scheduled to return to court on July 25 for a motion decision. He was held without bail.