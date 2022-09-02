BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — School starts in four days in Buffalo, where teachers are doubling down in their push for a new labor contract.

Buffalo Public students go back to school Tuesday, but Friday morning, teachers hit the picket line outside many of the schools.

News 4 caught up with teachers outside School #3 on Porter Avenue. They say their salaries lag behind those of other districts in the area and they’ve been waiting three years for a new contract to help close the gap.

They say the stagnant salaries are discouraging people from coming to work for the district.

“We’re not getting teachers to fill positions,” English teacher Sam Fritz said. “I’m supposed to have a teacher working with me for our kids that are learning English as a new language, and that position isn’t filled.”

Buffalo Teachers Federation President Phil Rumore says the union is willing to sit down with district officials and a fact finder to help hammer out an agreement.

