BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local mom is furious after her daughter was attacked by a boy inside Public School 79 and now, she is raising concerns about security inside the Grabiarz School of Excellence.

This parent did not want to go on camera with News 4 or share her, or her daughter’s name. But, she spoke to us expressing her anger over her daughter being attacked by a boy and the lack of response from school leaders.

“It’s very disgusting and upsetting as a parent,” she said.

She’s furious after her 13-year-old daughter, who’s in the eighth grade, was attacked by a boy the same age.

“I do send my kids to school to learn thinking that they’re safe, but that wasn’t the case, she wasn’t safe, she got beat up by a whole boy and all these adults, where are the adults?” she said.

Buffalo police say the incident happened on Tuesday of last week. The victim’s mother says it happened in the school’s cafeteria.

According to a police report, police say they observed a parent coming into the school visibly upset and that the parent expressed out loud that her child was in a fight with the boy, who got up from his seat and pushed the girl out of her seat and was kneeling over her. Police say they didn’t see any staff break them up and that the boy hit the victim causing her nose to bleed and that she was seen by the nurse.

“There was a lot of adults, even a security guard and they just let it go they never jumped in to help my daughter anything,” she said.

The mother goes on to say this wasn’t an isolated incident and that it stems from an alleged bullying incident involving the victim’s brother last school year.

In a statement, Buffalo Schools says the district takes safety of all students very seriously and that school officials followed all safety protocols and immediately notified police and the student’s parents. The district says discipline will be issued according to Code of Conduct.

But that’s not good enough for this Buffalo mom — the family is considering getting a restraining order.

“Because I don’t want to deal with it, I don’t raise my kids to be in drama and I don’t like drama,” she said.

Since this incident, the parent we spoke to has pulled both of her kids out of School 79 and enrolled them in another school.

School violence remains a key issue in the district, especially after a student was slashed Wednesday afternoon at Riverside High School.