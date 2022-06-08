BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A member of the Buffalo Public Schools has received nationwide recognition as one of TIME’s innovative teachers.

Fatima Morrell, who leads the district’s Office of Culturally and Linguistically Responsive Initiatives, is among ten teachers from across the United States being recognized for their impact on students.

Hundreds of nominations for this year’s list were received, Buffalo Public Schools said. Morrell was recognized for her efforts to combat racism.

In an interview with TIME, Morrell said “For all our children, we have to unpack white supremacy, as hard as that is to talk about. It is important that every single child receives an anti-racist curriculum in the Buffalo public schools, and I’m going to continue to push that.”

MORE | Read TIME’s interview with Morrell here.