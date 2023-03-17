BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo school district says it’s taking time to recognize its teachers, administrators and other staff members by closing facilities for a day next month.

On Friday morning, Buffalo Public Schools tweeted out a message saying the district, including the central office, would be closed on April 10.

According to the district’s website, there’s an agreement with the Buffalo Teachers Federation saying that if the district had two or more snow days left to use as of March 1, then teachers wouldn’t have to come to work on that day in April.

It turns out, the district had four snow days remaining at the start of March. Therefore, it looks like administrators will get an extra long weekend for Easter, too.

In the week prior, schools were already scheduled to be closed, with the central office joining it on Friday the 7th.

New York State testing for Grades 3-8 is scheduled to take place later that month, on April 19 and 20, with another set of testing days coming in May.