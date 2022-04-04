BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools have reported that they have settled litigation regarding an incident involving a principal who was put on paid administrative leave nearly five years ago.

Crystal Boling-Barton was placed on paid leave from her position as principal of McKinley High School in May 2017, after allegations of discrimination toward students in the LGBTQ+ community. According to BPS, she is eligible return to the school, effective immediately, but is reportedly considering her options.

BPS issued a statement regarding the settlement Monday evening.

“The District and Mrs. Barton have amicably resolved and settled various forms of litigation amongst them. As part of the settlement, Mrs. Barton, who is one of the longest tenured and highly regarded principals in the District is eligible to immediately return to service at McKinley High School. Mrs. Barton is currently considering all of her options at this time. We are all very pleased to have finally put all these matters behind us and the District is appreciative and thankful to Principal Barton for all of her years of service.”