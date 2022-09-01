BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Teachers Federation will hold a picket on Friday, they say.

The teachers federation has been rallying for a new contract for teachers for some time now. The Union has not successfully negotiated a new contract since 2019 and they have claimed that they are paid less than teachers in surrounding districts, which they say is not a fair wage.

Teachers held a rally outside City Hall last week, calling on Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams and the District to come to the bargaining table.

On Friday, teachers will picket at their school site before reporting for work. The times will vary from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. depending on their report time. The first day of school for the district is on Tuesday, but Friday is a set-up day for teachers to prepare their classrooms.

BTF President Philip Rumore will join the teachers at the D’Youville Porter Campus across from the BTF headquarters at 7:45 a.m.