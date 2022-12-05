BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo teachers made their voices heard during their continued heated contract negotiations with Buffalo Public Schools.

The Buffalo Teachers Federation voted overwhelmingly that it has ‘no confidence’ in Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams or the Board of Education.

Out of the nearly 1,900 votes among teachers, just over 90% voted in support of the no confidence vote. Just over 3% voted against it and just under 6% abstained from voting.

The Union has not successfully negotiated a new contract with the district since 2019 and say they are not being paid a fair wage. Dr. Williams officially took over as Superintendent this past July.

Dr. Williams said in a statement: “I am staying focused on the work and making the District stronger and better for our students and staff as I have done since July 20th when I was appointed as Superintendent.”