BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo teachers hit the picket line before heading into the classroom Friday morning.

Members of the buffalo teachers federation want the superintendent and school board to give them a fair contract. They say proposals from BPS so far continue to put them behind what teachers make in suburban school districts, while working a longer school day.

“We are also the only district that works until 4:05 p.m. but I have all the confidence in the world in our new superintendent. I think we will be able to negotiate a fair contract,” teacher Susan Baker said.

Today’s picket happened near school number three on Buffalo’s west side. Teachers say they hope to avoid a strike so they can be there for the students. The teachers have been working under the same contract that expired in 2019.