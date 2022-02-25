BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The next President of Canisius College was introduced on Friday morning.

Steve Stoute, JD, will begin his tenure on July 1. Currently, he serves as Vice President for Strategic Initiatives and Chief of Staff at DePaul University in Chicago.

Stoute’s selection was the result of a 10-month search by the school’s 15-member Presidential Search Committee. He’s taking over for John Hurley, who announced his retirement after spending 25 years with Canisius, nearly half of which was as President.

“We were extremely impressed with President-elect Stoute’s experience and accomplishments,” said Martin J. Berardi ’79, chair of the college’s Board of Trustees. “He is an exceptional leader who will bring a vision and passion for Canisius College and Catholic, Jesuit higher education here in Western New York.”

In his current role at the nation’s largest Catholic university, Stoute serves as the president’s senior advisor and facilitates the implementation of the school’s strategic plan.

Stoute, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Law School, has been with DePaul since 2018. He was born and raised in Trinidad and Tobago before immigrating to the United States in 2000.

“I believe in the transformative power of Catholic higher education because that is my life story,” Stoute said. “At this moment in our history, Canisius College is being called to transform our city, region, country and world by educating the next generation of leaders—individuals who are equity-minded, justice-oriented and values-centered. I am excited to engage all our constituents and collaborators in Western New York and beyond, to answer that call, with the knowledge that our Jesuit, Catholic mission and values will be our guide on the journey.”

Joining Stoute in Buffalo are his wife Alison and their two daughters, Isabelle and Genevieve.