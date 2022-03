BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Christ the King School held its annual “Badger Bash” fundraiser Saturday night at Babeville.

The fundraiser included food and drink, dancing, a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction, as well as a contest for best 80s-themed outfit.

Monsignor Paul Litwin told News 4 it’s a way to keep costs down at the school.

Buffalo’s 80s cover band Nerds Gone Wild provided entertainment for the event and News 4’s Don Postles served as master of ceremonies.