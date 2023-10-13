BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After previously stating that the school would announce the names of presidential candidates 48 hours before each visit, Buffalo State University has changed its plans.

This will no longer be the case, according to Buffalo State Council Chair Linda Dobmeier, who shared an update on Thursday.

“While we had hoped to conduct this search using an open search model, based on the ability to attract and retain these top candidates, SUNY has approved the decision to use a representational search model. In this competitive market, and to protect the professionals we are engaging, it is essential to the process that the names of the candidates remain confidential throughout the process. This means that semifinalists’ names will not be provided to the campus community.” Buffalo State Council Chair Linda Dobmeier

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has been one of the names rumored to be a possible candidate for president of Buff State, but the Mayor has said little about the possibility when questioned, instead choosing to focus his answers on his current job.

Dobmeier says the Buffalo State Council will vote to recommend three finalists to the SUNY chancellor and the SUNY Board of Trustees. Then, the chancellor will make his recommendation to the board, who will then vote on the choice for the school’s 10th president.

“Confidentiality is vital to this model to retain the selected candidates,” Dobmeier said.

Faculty, staff, students and others can suggest questions for the candidates at this link.