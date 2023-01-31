BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday, Buffalo State is celebrating its official designation as a university.

The learning institution known as Buffalo State College is now Buffalo State University. The change took effect on January 15.

“Embracing the university designation is one of the many ways in which Buffalo State is aligning with the changing landscape of higher education,” Buffalo State President Dr. Katherine Conway-Turner said.

Buffalo State says the change stems from new guidelines for what constitutes a university from the New York State Board of Regents.

“We know that the term ‘university’ resonates more than ‘college’ with an international audience,” Randyll Bowen, Buffalo State’s vice president for enrollment management said.

The celebration for students, faculty, staff, alumni and others in the community will take place at the Campbell Student Union Social Hall at 12:30 p.m.