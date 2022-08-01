BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius College announced in a tweet on Monday that demolition crews are on campus to raze the parking garage near the school’s science building on Jefferson Avenue.

“The college is replacing the 70-year old ramp with a surface parking lot to better accommodate the campus community,” Canisius said. “When complete, the parking area will be well lit, provide areas of green space and integrate pedestrian and bicycle-friendly design elements.”

The demolition comes after the ramp was closed for safety reasons the past few years.

Footage of the demolition can be viewed above. (Video: Brianna Blank)