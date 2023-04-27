BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to an announcement from Canisius College on Thursday, the school has been granted “university” status.

Per the school, the announcement comes following the expansion of academic programs at Canisius, which petitioned the New York State Education Department Board of Regents for the designation.

Canisius currently offers 36 master’s programs and advanced certificates.

Starting in August, ahead of the Fall 2023 semester, the school will unveil a new branding initiative for Canisius’ new identity.

“This achievement reflects the work of so many at Canisius to expand our academic programs and provide greater opportunities for students to access our transformative education,” Canisius President Steve Stoute said in a release. “We’re pleased that our name will more closely reflect how we view ourselves — as a comprehensive university with a breadth of excellent academic programs. I am grateful to all of our dedicated faculty and staff whose hard work made this possible.”

Stoute said “this is just the beginning of a new chapter” in the school’s history and said he is “thrilled” to welcome the first University class next year.