BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Office of the New York Attorney General is reviewing information related to a data breach at D’Youville University, which is believed to be the cause of extensive WiFi and internal network issues at the school this past semester.

Network problems at D’Youville included causing problems for assignments, tuition payments, graduation registration, and more. Students and faculty previously told News 4 that the outage affected the school’s student portal, called Self-Service, and the school’s learning management system, Canvas.

A notice posted on the Office of the Vermont Attorney General’s website related to the breach said the incident took place on Feb. 8 and potentially affected student names and social security numbers.

News 4 on Wednesday and Thursday reached out to the University for comment on the breach notice, but has not yet heard back.

According to the document on the Vermont AG’s website, the incident “may have impacted the privacy” of personal information collected during students’ time at D’Youville. The document specifies that “the information that may have been impacted by this event includes your full name and Social Security number.”

The document also says the school is not aware of any misuse of the students’ personal information. It is not clear how many students were affected. News 4 has reached out to the Office of the Vermont Attorney General for more information.

As a precaution, D’Youville has reportedly offered 12 months of credit- and identity-theft monitoring through Experian. The school said it has improved its security to protect against future incidents. Affected students should anticipate an email from the school regarding Experian information, including an access code.

The law firm Turke & Strauss LLP of Madison, Wisc., which handles data breach law, said it is investigating the breach and is looking to speak with students.

The full document from the Vermont AG’s office can be seen here: