BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie Community College is set to look into moving its south campus, the school’s board of trustees said in a resolution.

The current south campus, currently located in Orchard Park, is being taken over by construction of the new Bills stadium.

In the resolution, the board said that it reviewed costs related to operating the college, including enrollment trends as well as maintenance costs on the Orchard Park campus. ECC’s north campus is located in the city of Buffalo.

In 2022, the school cut six programs and combined several others due to a lack of enrollment in the school. Former president Dr. David Balkin said in March 2022 that the school’s population was roughly 8,000, which was around half of what it was a decade before.

In July 2022, the school announced that it would lay off approximately 90 employees and staff members in an effort to cut costs.

Balkin’s tenure was short-lived, however. In October 2022 he was suspended without pay amidst an investigation regarding allegations filed in the school’s human resources department. He resigned in December 2022. Dr. Adiam Tsegai was officially named the school’s president last week after she became the school’s Officer-in-Charge in November 2022.