SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hourly Amazon employees can cash in on free tuition at Niagara Community College thanks to a new partnership between the e-commerce giant and colleges around America.

It’s called The Amazon Career Choice program, and it covers tuition and select fees for qualifying hourly Amazon employees who are accepted to NCCC.

The company is investing more than $1 billion into the program to help its employees advance and gain new skills. Amazon plans to “upskill” more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help them move into higher-paying jobs.

“This partnership between Amazon and NCCC helps to remove one of the biggest barriers to continuing education—time and money,” said William J. Murabito, president, NCCC. “At NCCC, students can choose from over 50 high-quality programs and certificates. Our tuition is lower than many other area colleges, and several of our programs hold specialized accreditations. We offer flexible instructional methods to learn when it is convenient for you.”

