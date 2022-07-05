BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With some claims dismissed, a lawsuit filed by three former Canisius College athletes will proceed.

The defendants named in the suit are Canisius College, as well as the school’s cross country/track and field head coach Nathan Huckle, athletic director William Maher and student-athlete Donovan Glavin.

The former Canisius athletes filing the lawsuit alleged that Canisius, Huckle and Maher “directed, controlled, managed and conducted the Canisius Cross Country/Track and Field Team in a manner which was hostile and discriminatory toward women and lesbians, and which fostered, promoted and condoned harassment, abuse and even sexual assault against women and lesbians.”

Additionally, all three plaintiffs accused Glavin, whom the lawsuit says was one of their teammates, of sexually assaulting them.

The lawsuit says the plaintiffs are seeking damages, punitive damages and injunctive relief.

In response, the defendants had filed a motion seeking dismissal of most of the claims.

