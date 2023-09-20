BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — From scrubbing in, to memorizing instruments, to being the extra set of hands for a surgeon, there are many steps that Surgical technologists take every day to help assist in changing and saving lives in the OR.

“It’s nothing like Grey Anatomy. You’re not going to come in and just have romance in the ER or the OR, No. You are the surgeon’s right man, and very important in the OR,” said Brianne McDow, a first year surgical teach student at Trocaire College.

“A lot of people just simply don’t know what a surgical technologist is or what they do,” said Dr. Linda Kerwin, the Dean of Allied Health at Trocaire College. “A surgical technologist is essentially an extension of the surgeon’s hands so they can work side by side with a surgeon. They pass off instrumentation, sponge material, dressing material, suture material and they work very closely right at the field.”

During National Surgical Technologist Week, the field is being highlighted, especially as there’s a high demand for more of these professionals locally and nationally.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there’s an overall growth rate of 5% for the profession, which is faster than the average of all occupations.

“I know COVID played a major part in this where people were simply not electing to have elective surgeries like their knees replaced, their hips replaced–now we are back on track and people are now ready to have those procedures,” said Dr. Kerwin.

At Trocaire College, their two year program leads to success for their students on the National Certification Exam, as they say their program has lead to a 100% on the test.

“All of our students that graduated just this past May, were offered a job prior to graduation,” said Dr. Kerwin. “So it’s that fast.”

If you’re looking to apply or learn more about their program, visit their website here.

