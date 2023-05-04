BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Medaille University on Monday filed a WARN Notice with the New York State Department of Labor, announcing that 419 employees will be laid off on July 31 — the date the school is scheduled to integrate with Trocaire College.

According to the WARN Notice, the employees were not represented by a union and will be laid off due to a sale of the school.

News 4 has reached out to Medaille for comment.

On April 4, Medaille Interim President Dr. Lori Quigley announced the integration, with the schools operating as one institution under the name “Trocaire College.”

Medaille Athletics will also be dropping three sports programs following this season: the men’s tennis team and men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams.