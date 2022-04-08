BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some faculty members at D’Youville University are calling for more action as they fight for a new contract.

The D’Youville chapter of the American Association of University Professors said it has been working without a contract since September of last year. One professor says there has not been much progress in reaching a new deal.

“We feel that the university is in good financial shape. We think it would make sense that we would be fairly compensated. But instead, they have proposed what is essentially pay cuts. Along with cuts to health care,” said Dr. Brandon Absher, assistant professor of philosophy, D’Youville University.

We have reached out to D’Youville about the association’s complaints.

We’re waiting to hear back.