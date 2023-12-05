BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SUNY Board of Trustees announced the new president of Buffalo State University Tuesday.

Dr. Chance Glenn will serve as the 10th president of Buffalo State. He is expected to assume office in July 2024.

Katherine Conway-Turner announced in September 2022 that she would be retiring after serving as president for eight years. In June, Dr. Bonita R. Durand was appointed to serve as interim president as the institution conducted it’s presidential search.

Glenn most recently served as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at the University of Houston-Victoria in Victoria, Texas. He also served as the Dean of the College of Engineering, Technology, and Physics Sciences at Alabama A&M University. He has also served in dean offices at Rochester Institute of Technology, previously worked as a professor in applied sciences and technology, as well as multiple other academic positions spanning over a 30-year career.

“We have a responsibility to the generation that’s coming up, to prepare them to be what’s needed to move our society forward in a great place,” Glenn said. “I’m looking forward to the potential and opportunity in Buffalo and I look forward to celebrating in a few years with all of you, on the great accomplishments that we have made.”

As president, Glenn will receive a salary of $330,000 and will be offered use of a campus-owned residence and vehicle.

Despite months of speculation that Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown could become president of the university, will not assume the position at his alma mater and will continue to serve as mayor. Brown was elected to a historic fifth term in 2021.

SUNY’s board also announced the appointment of Dr. Adiam Tsegai as Erie County Community campus president on Tuesday. She was previously appointed as ECC officer-in-charge in November 2022.

“As Mayor of the City of Buffalo, I want to congratulate Dr. Glenn on his appointment as President of Buffalo State University and Dr. Tsegai on her appointment as President of SUNY Erie Community College,” Brown said in a statement. “Both bring a diverse background and a skill set that will serve them and their students well in their new roles. I look forward to working with them as we continue to grow Buffalo and Western New York. I also want to recognize SUNY Chancellor John King for his leadership in ensuring these local educational institutions are led by the very best.”

In October, Buff State said it was changing its plans of announcing the presidential semi-finalist candidates 48 hours prior to them visiting the school. The institution said it decided to keep the names of the candidates confidential in order to protect them during the process.