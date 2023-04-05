BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A representative from Medaille athletics on Wednesday confirmed a tip News 4 had received regarding the future of three sports at the University.

According to the representative, the men’s tennis team and men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will not continue to compete following the 2022-23 season.

In Tuesday’s State of the University address, Medaille Interim President Dr. Lori Quigley said Medaille sports would not be affected by the school’s integration with Trocaire College.

“No changes are anticipated,” she said. “During the next academic year, all fall, winter, and spring sports will continue as usual.”

It is unclear whether the decision to discontinue the programs was made prior to the Trocaire integration, hence the omission from the State of the University.

Medaille men’s tennis has a roster of seven people, three of whom are seniors, and currently holds a 1-2 record, with a match scheduled for this Saturday. The men’s swimming and diving team had a three-person roster this season, including one senior. This year’s women’s swimming and diving team was made up of four people, also including one senior.