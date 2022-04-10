BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some young entrepreneurs got to show off their business ideas at D’Youville University Saturday.

Students participated in a six week long program that ended with them all creating their own corporations for food businesses. Some students served authentic Puerto Rican cuisine, while others used their family recipes that originated generations ago. There was a meet-and-greet for the public to taste-test the soon-to-be neighborhood restaurants.

Things get real next year when the food businesses featured will open to the public.