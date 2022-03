ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie Community College said is looking at reducing the size of its South Campus in Orchard Park.

A spokeswoman for the college said the administration is evaluating its campuses as they deal with an expected $9 million shortfall. She said the South Campus is not closing, but will reduce its footprint — News 4 is working to confirm that.

Enrollment at ECC has dropped by nearly 50% over the past 11 years.