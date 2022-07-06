ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — SUNY Erie Community College announced a resolution Tuesday that will result in the layoff of approximately 90 employees and staff members.

The SUNY Erie Board of Trustees approved the employment plan, which will leave school president Dr. David Balkin to determine which positions will be eliminated. Balkin will have the power to increase or decrease the number of layoffs as well.

This resolution comes as ECC continues to experience a financial crisis due to a steady decline of student enrollment, which has dropped nearly 50% over the past 11 years. The school has approximately 8,000 students enrolled.

In March, the school announced it was cutting six programs, and 16 others were combined and hubbed at the North Campus in an effort to reduce the footprint of the Orchard Park campus.

In April, a consulting firm hired by the school recommended the elimination of programs with 30 or fewer students and a degree production of below 10 and the continued monitoring of new programs. It also recommended moving all “home” offices to the City or North campus, among other recommendations.