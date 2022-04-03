BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The red carpet was rolled out Saturday to honor outstanding teachers, principals and staff in Buffalo.

The Excellence in Education Awards had over 300 nominations, and 140 finalists were selected. The nominees represent Buffalo’s public, private and charter schools. Co-founders of the organization “Friends for a Better Buffalo,” which hosted the award show, said it’s so important to recognize educators, especially given all the challenges from COVID.

Award winners will be announced during a telecast on May 7 and 8.