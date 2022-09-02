BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With most students in Western New York going back to school for the first time without COVID-19 restrictions, their school supply list might look a little different this year. Experts warn that there could be some sticker shock this year compared to last.
“The average per household spending on back-to-school supplies was $697 this year. So that is what parents are spending on all of their children for back to school,” said Senior Industry Analyst for savings.com, Corie Wagner. “That is what parents are spending on all of their children for back to school, and the largest expense on their list was $160 and that was on clothing.”
Wagner advises sticking to your shopping list, avoiding impulse purchases, and making a shopping plan before you go to the store.
Many stores hold back-to-school deals before the first day. Wagner suggests checking out your local Target, Wal-Mart, and Office Depot.
