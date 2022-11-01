BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A decision by the State Education Commissioner blocked a petition from several local parents to remove some local superintendents and principals from their positions.
The petition, signed by dozens of parents, focused on mask-wearing in schools back in January.
Hamburg Superintendent of Schools Michael Cornell, who was named in the petition, joined News 4 at 4 to talk about it.
You can watch the full interview above.
