ANGOLA N.Y. (WIVB) — It was a big day for students at Lake Shore High School who are learning how to navigate the real world. The school held its first in-person career fair in two years since the pandemic.

“Two years ago, a year ago, it wouldn’t have happened. It would’ve been virtual and as anyone could tell you, yourself. This wouldn’t have been the same,” said Jeffrey Connors, who’s the student government adviser at Lake Shore High School.

Students met employers and college reps from more than 50 local companies and institutions to see their options after graduation.

“They’re exposed to not only the colleges that were here but they’re exposed to the various trade unions and occupations,” Connors said.

“High schools need to embrace college and career readiness. It’s not just going to be a one pathway process anymore and we need to educate our youth on those pathways,” said Steven Brown, who’s a counselor at the school.

“We have to provide that linkage to those opportunities because not everyone goes right on to college after high school. They might find their niche in a trade or apprenticeship program.”



Lake Shore HS hosted its first in-person career fair in 2 years. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/y0ouMaGGD7 — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) March 31, 2022

Students grades 9-12 made their way to each booth at the fair to learn about various trade jobs like construction and carpentry, to service jobs such as the navy, and meet with local colleges and universities.

“There’s so many different options and there’s so many things I’m interested in. This has really helped learn about those opportunities that I have and what I can do,” said Dylan Repertorio, who’s a junior at Lake Shore High School.

“Especially me being a sophomore in high school, a lot of me and my friends don’t really know what we want to do or where to go,” said Lauren Smith. “Some of us know we want to be a lawyer or a doctor but we don’t really know how to take those steps.”

The Northland Workforce and Training Center, located in buffalo, is currently working with the school district on a partnership for students who want to enter a skilled trade. Kasumu Jamil, who’s an outreach specialist at Northland said said he was impressed with how eager the students were.

“The students were amazing, they were very very engaging,” he said. “They came up to me, they had questions prepared to ask me and asking what is it that they need to do next in order to be successful after they graduate from high school.”