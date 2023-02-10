BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Frontier CSD teacher Nicholas Penberthy is one of 20 teachers nationwide in the running for the NHL’s Most Valuable Teacher contest.

Back in December, he was picked as the Sabres’ December Teacher of the Month. It’s an honor, but Penberthy says it’s about more than him.

“It’s really not about me winning this award. It’s about, really, the recognition of all the hard work of all of our teachers,” Penberthy told News 4 on Wake Up.

