BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — All school buses need to be electric by the year 2035, according to a provision passed in the State Budget.

All school districts need to purchase electric school buses by 2027, and according to the state, there are approximately 50,000 buses that need to be converted. The Blue Bird busing corporation has been rolling out electric buses nationwide, including in New York State, and cost savings are significant in going electric.

Buffalo Public Schools said they are committed to lowering emissions and reducing their carbon footprint. They also say they’ve been in contact with First Student to find the best approach to the fully electric switch.