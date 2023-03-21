LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport school will remain closed until at least Monday following a fire Sunday.

No classes will be held at Belknap Intermediate School on Wednesday, Lockport Schools Superintendent Mathis Calvin said in a statement. Remote instruction will be held this Thursday and Friday, and the school building is expected to reopen on Monday.

Students will need a school-issued iPad and Wi-Fi connection to attend remote classes, which will be held from 8:40 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. on Google Meet and Google Classroom. Parents can pick up an iPad and food outside the Belknap School Wednesday 2-6 p.m. or make alternate arrangements with the district.

“Please know that our priority is to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff,” Calvin said. “Accordingly, our district will do all that is needed to accomplish this goal prior to students and staff returning.”

The Lockport Fire Department responded to a fire alarm in the school Sunday afternoon and were on the scene for about two and a half hours. Fire investigators determined that the fire was caused by tablets that were stacked too closely together while charging.

No injuries were reported. At least four rooms were damaged by fire, smoke, and/or water. Damages are estimated to cost about $300,000.