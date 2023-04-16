BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A major benefactor of Nardin Academy has announced it will withhold support “until the Board of Trustees makes an immediate leadership change.”

The Keane family, which was a major donor toward the school’s Kevin T. Keane Sports Park, said in a statement Sunday that they will withhold funding until President Dr. Sandra Betters steps down. They said following a leadership change, they will “be actively involved in Nardin’s renewal, which will benefit the entire community.”

They join other donors, as well as nine Nardin board members in calling for a change in leadership.

The family — Daniel Keane, Leslie Keane, and Stephanie (Class of 2018) & Victoria Keane (Class of 2021) — called the situation “heartbreaking.”

According to the family, they are concerned about the large number of faculty who have left their positions in response to the Academy’s current leadership, saying that faculty fostered a “nurturing environment” and had a “tremendous impact” on Stephanie and Victoria.

“It is disheartening to see the stark alteration to the schools foundation,” the announcement concluded.

The full statement can be viewed below.