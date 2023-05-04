BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Nardin Academy Board of Trustees has announced that President Dr. Sandra Betters will be stepping down from her role on June 30. Additionally, nine members of the board will be stepping down as well.

“Dr. Betters would like to thank her team and the Daughters (of the Heart of Mary) for their support and ongoing commitment to Nardin Academy and its students,” the announcement said.

Per the Board, Dr. Betters will be stepping down “for the betterment of all within the Nardin community, including students and employees.”

The Board of Trustees will reportedly be working on a transition plan in the coming weeks, including the hiring of an interim president and implementing of a “Plan for Healing and Growth,” which the Board said it believes will strengthen the school for future generations.

The Board thanked its nine members who are stepping down, and said it is “grateful for the dedication and commitment that they have shown to Nardin.” The remaining members said they are “united in their unwavering commitment” to the school, its mission, and its values.

“We firmly believe that these decisions are what is best and right for Nardin Academy and the entire Nardin community, especially its current and future students,” the statement concluded.

The moves follow weeks of demonstrations by the Nardin Together movement against the school’s leadership, which culminated in an ultimatum issued by the group on Tuesday, imploring for the resignation of Dr. Betters by 9 a.m. on Friday.

Nardin Together released a statement shortly after midnight on Thursday in response to the resignations.

“We commend the Board of Trustees for addressing the current crisis and are optimistic that Nardin Academy will quickly move beyond the negative shadow cast as a result of this tumultuous time,” the statement said. “We now turn our focus on rebuilding the trust and confidence of Nardin’s students, faculty, staff, and supporters with the lessons learned from this challenging experience.”

The statement also thanked the nine trustees for their persistence, devotion, and sacrifice to Nardin, as well as the school community for their perseverance and commitment.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with the future leadership and Board of Trustees to ‘inspire hearts and minds to do amazing things for the world through faith, character, academic excellence and service,’” the statement said.

A third-party assessment of the school was launched to determine the status of and community satisfaction with Nardin Academy, including its leadership. It is unclear whether the third-party assessment of the school has been completed prior to Thursday’s announcement, however in a statement from Nardin on Monday, the school said the Board would be reviewing the report “soon.”

