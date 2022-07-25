PANAMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Panama Central School District has selected its new superintendent.

The school district announced Monday that it has named Aaron Wolfe as its new superintendent following a search that began in April.

Wolfe had been the Director of Human Resources for the Olean City School District for the past six years. Before that, he was with the Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School District in several roles, including UKP-12 Curriculum Coordinator from 2007-10, High School Principal from 2010-13 and Elementary School Principal from 2013-16. He was also a staff specialist at Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES from 2003-07.

“I will seek to work with our team to continue to provide inspiring educational experiences and opportunities for our students so that whether their post-high school worlds are local, national or global they are prepared at citizens ready to serve their communities with the relevant knowledge, sought-after skills and attributes of character that transforms those communities into better places,” Wolfe said. “I look forward to this opportunity with gratitude, hope and excitement.”

Wolfe will officially take over on October 1 upon the retirement of Bert Lictus, who has been with the district for the past 21 years.