YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pioneer Central Schools announced Friday its superintendent has been put on administrative leave.

The Pioneer Board of Education reportedly placed Superintendent Ben Halsey on administrative leave, effective Friday. The Board said it would not comment further at this time, out of respect to the confidentiality of the district’s employees and ongoing personal matters.

According to the announcement, Nicholas Silvaroli has taken over as acting superintendent and Dr. Michael Irizarry has taken over as acting assistant superintendent.

“We are confident that Mr. Silvaroli and Dr. Irizarry will provide sound leadership, guidance, and support to our students, teachers, staff, and the Board during this time,” the announcement said.