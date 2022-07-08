SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Salamanca High School teacher has won a national award for his work in the classroom.

Justin Hubbard, a social studies teacher at Salamanca, was one of three recipients of the 2022 American Civic Education Teacher Award. He has taught at the school for eight years.

The awards recognize teachers who have “demonstrated exceptional expertise, dynamism, and creativity in motivating students to learn about the Constitution, U.S. government at the federal, state, and local levels, and public policy.”

“I am very proud and honored to receive this award,” Hubbard said. “Civic education is vital for the survival of democracy, and I will use this award to motivate me to continue my work in this extremely important field.”

According to the Center for Civic Education, Hubbard strongly believes in acting as an advocate and activist for justice and human rights through civic education.