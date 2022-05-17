(WIVB) — Below is a list of school board elections in Western New York for 2022. This article will be updated as information comes in. Check back for updates.

Candidates in bold have been elected.

Erie County

Akron

Heather Cayea — 3-year term (426 votes)

— 3-year term (426 votes) Ryan Allen — 3-year term (308 votes)

— 3-year term (308 votes) Kristy Pingitore — 3-year term (291 votes)

— 3-year term (291 votes) Josh Garverick (227 votes)

Jody Brege (187 votes)

Steven Tedesco (75 votes)

Budget passed, 494 to 119

Amherst

Dominic Vivolo — 3-year term (449 votes)

— 3-year term (449 votes) Lorry Goldhawk — 3-year term (446 votes)

— 3-year term (446 votes) Budget passed, vote numbers N/A

Cheektowaga Central

Carol Kiripolsky — 5-year term (283 votes)

— 5-year term (283 votes) Edward W. Schaefer — 5-year term (239 votes)

— 5-year term (239 votes) Paul A. Nazzarett, Jr. — Partial term (237 votes)

— Partial term (237 votes) Budget passed, 243 to 142

James Boglioli (1786 votes)

(1786 votes) Kym Cannizzaro (1620 votes)

(1620 votes) Cybil Robbins (1060 votes)

John Fisgus (1018 votes)

Julie Hartling (467 votes)

Julia Bauer (322 votes)

Budget passed, 2460 to 779

David Yoviene — 3-year term (2982 votes)

— 3-year term (2982 votes) Richard Schneider — 3-year term (2938 votes)

— 3-year term (2938 votes) Laura Heeter — 3-year term (2914 votes)

— 3-year term (2914 votes) Kelly Hunter (1045 votes)

Jacqueline Best (993 votes)

Tammy DeLong (983 votes)

Budget passed, 2833 to 1010

Michael Algawani (744 votes)

(744 votes) Shokey Albaneh (704 votes)

(704 votes) Nicholas Sobaszek (582 votes)

(582 votes) Budget passed, 635 to 349

Christopher Pew — 5-year term (191 votes)

— 5-year term (191 votes) Jason Baier (160 votes)

Budget passed, 217 to 161

Tom Provost — 3-year term (2899 votes)

— 3-year term (2899 votes) Ryan Anderson — 3-year term (2872 votes)

— 3-year term (2872 votes) Steve Barlette (1461 votes)

Katherine Ibarra (1457 votes)

Donald Roof (220 votes)

Budget passed, 3352 to 872

Michele Idzik — 3-year term (Vote numbers N/A)

— 3-year term (Vote numbers N/A) Joseph Lowry — 3-year term (Vote numbers N/A)

— 3-year term (Vote numbers N/A) Bryon Bobseine — 3-year term (Vote numbers N/A)

— 3-year term (Vote numbers N/A) Budget passed, vote numbers N/A

Stuart Bulan (2823 votes)

(2823 votes) Christina Bleckinger (2771 votes)

(2771 votes) Teresa Leatherbarrow (2158 votes)

(2158 votes) Jessica Foscolo (1519 votes)

Matthew Riggi (289 votes — declined candidacy April 26)

Cattaraugus County

Budget passed, 140 to 36

Genesee County

Mercy Caparco — 5-year term (106 votes)

— 5-year term (106 votes) Travis Torrey — 5-year term (100 votes)

— 5-year term (100 votes) Budget passed, 100 to 17

