HAMBURG, N.Y. ( WIVB) – Starting Wednesday, most school districts across Western New York will be going maskless for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.



“I think people are generally excited that the state is at a point right now where they feel that things are safe enough to take the masks off,” said Matthew J. Bystrak, superintendent of West Seneca schools. “People have tolerated it and have gone along with it, but it’s obviously not ideal. So, we’re excited.”

For many, the focus is on repairing the damage caused by the pandemic.

“We can’t pretend that masking is a zero-cost mitigation strategy. So, now we continue the business of understanding exactly how Covid impacts each child,” said Michael Cornell, president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association and Hamburg district superintendent. “That’s what we’ve been doing for the past year, understanding the developmental consequences of masking, the mental and emotional consequences of isolation.

Meanwhile, in Buffalo, the situation is a bit different, as the kids will still be wearing face masks this week.

The Erie County Department of Health took to Twitter this afternoon, saying that they did not tell the Buffalo Public School District to keep masking. The district said earlier this week that they’ll re-examine the issue of school masking on Friday.