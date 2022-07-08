AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rooms in seven buildings in Sweet Home Central Schools are undergoing renovations, according to contractor Concept Construction Corp.

Construction is underway in the middle and high schools. The contractor said the work it is taking on includes a complete reconstruction of locker rooms and showers, as well as meeting rooms and classrooms. Additional upgrades are being made in the auditorium, pool area, cafeteria and kitchen.

“To see the overall, completed transformation, is extremely satisfying,” Concept Construction’s VP of Business Development, Vince Ricotta, said. “We are proud of every job and these Sweet Home School projects are really looking great.”