BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Teachers Federation surveyed 1,628 teachers in response to Buffalo Public Schools lifting the mask mandate Tuesday night, sending the memo to the schools, Interim Superintendent Tonja Williams and the Board of Education.

Of those surveyed teachers, 1,198 (73.58%) supported the decision to lift the mandate. Another 318 teachers (19.53%) opposed the decision, with 112 (6.88%) taking no position on the matter. BTF President Phil Rumore said the union will survey teachers periodically or as conditions merit another survey.

The full memo can be seen below.