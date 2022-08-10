BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Trocaire College announced Wednesday that residents in the 14220 and 14210 zip codes will have an opportunity to expose healthcare career opportunities through a new program at the school.

The program, called the Health Career Exploration Learn and Earn Program, came to be thanks to a $50,000 grant from Buffalo Common Council Member Christopher Scanlon. It is designed for high school graduates with some or no college experience. It lasts 10 weeks and begins on September 26.

The program will be online and provides a weekly check-in with a healthcare career coach or mentor. Opportunities in the program include nursing, medical assisting, radiologic technology, healthcare management, surgical technology, massage therapy, healthcare informatics and more.

Participants who complete the program will receive a $500 completion bonus and a certificate of completion, which can be converted into three college credits at the school. Also, if you decide to continue and start a degree, you will receive a $500 scholarship.

For more information on the program, click here.