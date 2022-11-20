(WIVB) — School closings are beginning to come in for the upcoming days due to the snowstorm.

The following school districts have announced closures for this week:

Frontier Central School District: Closed Monday

Hamburg Central School District: Closed Monday & Tuesday

Lackawanna City School District: Closed Monday & Tuesday

Orchard Park Central School District: Closed Monday & Tuesday

For more closings in the area, click here.