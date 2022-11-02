TOWN OF ALABAMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday that Edwards Vacuum, a major semiconductor supply chain manufacturer, has chosen the Western New York Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park as the location for their new $319 million dry pump manufacturing facility.

The dry pump technology produced at the new facility, located in Genesee County, will be a vital component in controlling the highly sensitive environment of semiconductor manufacturing process.

Phase One of the 240,000 square-foot campus includes manufacturing, warehouse, and administration.

The commitment of the Britain-based company, who is a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing, builds on Micron’s announcement to invest $100 billion in Central New York. Both commitments strengthen the advanced manufacturing and semiconductor corridor in Upstate New York.

Edwards Vacuum will provide internal training and education to every employee to explore and advance their career opportunities. The facility will bring 600 full-time jobs to the community.

STAMP is at the forefront of green manufacturing in New York and was developed to provide high-capacity, low-cost renewable electricity in the Buffalo-Rochester Tech Corridor.