Eichel scores first goal of season, Sabres top Rangers 3-2

Buffalo Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark (35) and forward Jack Eichel (9) celebrate a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers following the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jack Eichel finally put one in the back of the net. After going six games without a goal, the Sabres captain scored Tuesday night in Buffalo’s win against the New York Rangers.

“It’s a relief to get one and put one in the back of the net and kind of get that out of me but we had some other chances,” Eichel said. “Like I’ve said before that’s part of my job on this team is to help produce offense and score goals so it was good to make an impact offensively tonight.”

On a Power Play in the second period, Victor Olofsson fed one in front of the net for Eichel, who shot it right past the Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev to give the Sabres a 3-2 lead at that point in the game.

Head coach Ralph Krueger said that his shootout goal against Washington would be what he needed to get rid of that “0” in the goal column.

“The penalty shot goal was actually going to break the ice for him and gave him the feeling I can do this,” Krueger said. “I wasn’t surprised that on his next clear chance which came on a power-play he was going to wrap it in side the post, not on the post or off the post. Very very important step for Jack and for us to get rid of that egg and he’s got one now and there’s many more to come I’m sure.

New York started the scoring with a goal from Chris Kreider. Buffalo responded with a Power Play goal from Dylan Cozens a few minutes later. Then with just a few seconds remaining in the first period, K’Andre Miller shot one past Linus Ullmark for his first NHL goal. Rangers led 2-1 after the first period.

Tobias Rieder evened things up again in the second period when he chased down a loose puck and beat the goaltender one-on-one. Then came Eichel’s goal that gave the Sabres a 3-2 lead.

Buffalo held them the rest of the way, picking up the 3-2 win.

Rasmus Dahlin also got his first point of the season, scoring assist in that Jack Eichel goal. They move to 3-3-1 on the season and will host the Rangers again on Thursday at 7 p.m.