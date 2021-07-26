Eight Days of Hope – Buffalo 2021 helped 202 families in Buffalo’s Masten District with home repairs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Over two hundred family’s in Buffalo’s Masten District received free repairs for their homes recently during “Eight Days of Hope”.

Eight Days of Hope – Buffalo 2021 wrapped up Saturday after eight days of replacing roofs, painting homes, and fixing porches. According to a press release from the organization, 1,190 volunteers and 60 local businesses and churches participated. The event was in partnership with KeyBank and the First Niagara Foundation.

Over $1 million of work was completed in the Masten District.

EDOH also worked on Manhattan Park, home to the Buffalo Vets organization. Volunteers updated the concession stand and block house, installed new bleachers, painted the fences, and replaced mulch.