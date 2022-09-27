Tupelo, M.S. (WIVB) — Eight Days of Hope is ready to deploy its Rapid Response equipment and team to the areas impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian, a Category 3 Hurricane, is currently affecting the west coast of Florida. Rainfall and severe weather have begun to hit southern Florida and are expected to continue through the week. The hurricane could hit land over the next two to three days.

Florida government leaders issued a state of emergency on Sept. 24, urging residents to prepare for the severe weather.

EDOH is able to provide heavy equipment for removing debris, a laundry trailer, a shower trailer, a feeding trailer, and hundreds of volunteers to help those impacted by the storm. EDOH is currently on standby until the hurricane makes landfall, details of their deployment will be released later this week.